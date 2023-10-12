Nathaniel Veltman found guilty of 1st-degree and attempted murder in 2021 attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

The Ontario jury in the Nathaniel Veltman trial in Windsor has found him guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the truck attack on a Muslim family in London in 2021, a verdict that drew tears and intense reaction, including from relatives of the victims.





