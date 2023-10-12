Nathaniel Veltman found guilty of 1st-degree and attempted murder in 2021 attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

The Ontario jury in the Nathaniel Veltman trial in Windsor has found him guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the truck attack on a Muslim family in London in 2021, a verdict that drew tears and intense reaction, including from relatives of the victims.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: 🏆 18. macleans »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
'Because they were Muslim': Jury watches Nathaniel Veltman police interviewThe jury at Nathaniel Veltman\u0027s trial watched a video Friday of his first inteview with London police after he killed four Muslims
Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »
Accused killer of Muslim family in London, Ont., to testify in own defence at terror trialA court sketch of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont.
Source: CBC - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »
Accused killer of Muslim family in London, Ont., testifying in his own defence at terror trialA court sketch of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont.
Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »
Nathaniel Veltman rips his mom, details mental-health woes during searing testimonyAccused killer Nathaniel Veltman said the biggest reason for the way he turned out is his mother.
Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »
Nathaniel Veltman details suicide attempts, dark-web obsessions at terrorism trialHe said he tried, and failed, to kill himself twice. So Nathaniel Veltman decided to turn his internal struggle outwards to the world.
Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »
Detective noticed Nathaniel Veltman's demeanour changed after London attack, trial hearsA detective who questioned a man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario is telling a jury the accused's demeanour changed, becoming more subdued, during his second police interview in the aftermath of the attack.
Source: CP24 - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »