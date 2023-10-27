Nasdaq jumps over 1% as Amazon, Intel updates lift megacaps

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq outperformed peers on Friday as robust updates from Amazon.com and Intel lifted beaten-down megacaps, while investors also drew comfort from data that showed inflation rose largely in line with expectations.

Intel (INTC.O) rallied 9.0% after the chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter revenue and margins above estimates. Chip stocks Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) and Nvidia (NVDA.O) added 3.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in September, keeping it on a higher growth path heading into the fourth quarter. Traders, however, have nearly fully priced in the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in its meet next week, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, while bets of a pause in December stand at nearly 80%. headtopics.com

Consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) and information technology (.SPLRCT) led gains amongst the major S&P 500 sectors, while energy (.SPNY) was the top laggard. Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) lost 1.8% after its year-on-year earnings plunged nearly 54%, though it posted a higher profit compared with the prior quarter.

Of the 245 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far, 77.6% beat earnings expectations, LSEG data showed. Third-quarter earnings are expected to grow 4.3% from a year earlier. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.38-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.21-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. headtopics.com

Read more:

KitcoNewsNOW »

Stock market news today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 higher as Amazon shines, inflation continues coolingThe Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric showed prices continued to cool in September — a critical data point the Federal Reserve will consider as it... Read more ⮕

Nasdaq, S&P 500 edge higher as Amazon, Intel lift megacapsKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International. Read more ⮕

Stock market news today: Nasdaq pushes higher as Amazon shines, inflation continues coolingThe Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric showed prices continued to cool in September — a critical data point the Federal Reserve will consider as it... Read more ⮕

Where is gold headed next week? Vote now!(Kitco News) - (Kitco News) - Kitco aficionados, it is now time to have your say in where you think gold prices are heading in the short-term. Read more ⮕

Republican Mike Johnson elected US House speaker, ending leadership vacuumKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International. Read more ⮕

Dollar up as risk sentiment sours, Treasury yields riseKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International. Read more ⮕