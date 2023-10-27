Nasdaq gains, S&P 500, Dow drop at close of earnings-packed week

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday, losing momentum as the session progressed as investors digested a hectic week of mixed earnings, and economic data that seemed to support the"higher for longer" interest rate scenario.

"We're seeing bit more interest in megacap names on the back of the Amazon (earnings) report and that's giving confidence to some investors willing to step in and buy." "The price index is down year-over-year - that's a positive - and consumer spending continues to be high," Pavlik added."Don't ever bet against the U.S. consumer."

Market participants are nearing the end of a busy earnings week, during which nearly one-third of the companies in the S&P 500 posted third-quarter results. Analysts now expect aggregate annual S&P earnings growth of 4.3%, a sharp improvement over the 1.6% growth seen at the beginning of the month.

Intel (INTC.O) surged 9.2% following the chipmaker's consensus-beating quarterly report, lifting the whole sector.At 2:22 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 356.9 points, or 1.09%, to 32,427.4, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 25.51 points, or 0.62%, at 4,111.72 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 16.94 points, or 0.13%, at 12,612.54.

Ford Motor (F.N) sank 11.8% after it withdrew its full-year forecast due to"uncertainty" over the pending ratification of its deal with the United Auto Workers union, and warned of continued pressure on electric vehicles.

