Nasdaq Composite Index Hovers Near All-Time High

The Nasdaq Composite Index hovered near an all-time closing high of 4,796.56 for the second straight day. The benchmark average increased just 0.04% on Thursday. Meanwhile the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Still, the Nasdaq has gained more than 44% this year. If that holds through the final day of trading in 2023 on Friday, it would be the major average's best year since 2003. Stocks entered Thursday looking to amass a ninth straight week of gains.

If the S&P 500 does notch another positive week, it would be the longest weekly winning streak for the benchmark average since 2004. Fresh economic data showed that unemployment claims ticked slightly higher in the week ending Dec. 23. Americans filed 218,000 jobless claims, up from 205,000 the week prior and above the 210,000 economists had projected. Broadly, economists have been closely tracking the labor market for any signs of weakness that could indicate the US economy is headed for a broader slowdown in 2024, but Thursday's data did little to increase any concerns





Stocks Largely Unchanged Amid Shortened Trading WeekStocks were largely unchanged on Wednesday amid a shortened week of trading and few major catalysts to drive market action. The S&P 500 neared an all-time high record close of 4,796 on Wednesday. The benchmark average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite were barely in positive territory. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed slightly lower. For the year, all three major averages are up double digits. The S&P 500 has risen more than 24% while the Dow Jones is up over 13%. The Nasdaq has led gains, adding about 44% thus far this year. As of Wednesday afternoon, the S&P 500 is headed for its ninth straight week of increases, which would mark its best run since 2004. The major average has gained nearly 13% since Nov. 1. The surge higher in stocks over the past two months has come as investors have increased bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in March and inflation falls closer to the central bank's 2% target with few signs that the US economy is set for a full-on slowdown.

Gold Prices Slightly Higher, Silver Prices Slightly Lower in Midday TradingGold prices are slightly higher and silver prices slightly lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Quieter, post-holiday trading is featured. Bullish charts are prompting some mild speculator buying interest in both precious metals. The key outside markets were also bullish for the metals today, as the U.S. dollar index was modestly weaker and crude oil prices were solidly higher. Some profit-taking from the shorter-term futures traders did limit gains in gold and silver today. February gold was last up $1.70 at $2,070.60. March silver was last down $0.07 at $24.50. Asian and European stock markets were mixed overnight. U.S.

