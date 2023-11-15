NASA Astronauts Lose Tool Bag During Spacewalk

NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara conduct a space walk on the outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1. During that spacewalk, Moghbeli's tool bag became untethered and drifted off into space. (NASA) Add"bag of tools" to the list of objects currently orbiting Earth. And no, this isn't the set-up for a joke. NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk and performing maintenance on the outside of the International Space Station on Nov.

1 when their tool bag drifted away from them and into the empty space beyond. "During the activity, one tool bag was inadvertently lost. Flight controllers spotted the tool bag using external station cameras," the agency wrote."The tools were not needed for the remainder of the spacewalk."of the moment the tool bag drifted away from Moghbeli in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 5. At that time, she said the bag had last been spotted by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa as it orbited high above Mount Fuj

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.