Narrow-minded Bias Threatens National Fabric, Says CJPME Representative

Re: 'Narrow-minded bias threatens to tear at the national fabric, says CJPME rep,' (, Oct. 25, letter to the editor from Dan Freeman-Maloy, director of strategic operations, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East). In his Quixotic quest to indict the state of Israel, Freeman-Maloy has falsely conflated support for Hamas’ terrorism with diversity, and misconstrued Israel, as well as its supporters, as remorselessly anglophone and inherently racist.

Freeman-Maloy writes that Stephen Harper “was not alone in demonstrating how Canadians of ‘old-stock’—those Rudyard Kipling lionized in his poem The Stranger—stand with Israel in ways new Canadians often do not,” and that both Les Whittington and Andrew Caddell in their respective opinion columns, emphatically expressed “the old-stock anglophone positions that have a British Crown stamped on Ontario licence plates and St. George’s cross emblazoned across the Alberta flag.

Canadians Split on Handing Out Halloween Candy, New Poll ShowsA new poll suggests that Canadians are divided on whether to hand out Halloween candy this year, with 48% saying they will and 46% saying they won't. The poll also reveals that 79% of families with kids plan to go trick-or-treating.

