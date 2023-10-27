Nanaimo couple's love story inspired by Halloween connection

“I didn’t talk to him,” Nicole recalls after Todd approached her to compliment her gory costume. “I just basically spewed blood at him.”Later, he reached out online, and they connected instantly.While their friendship evolved into a romance, their passion for being creative together remained constant, and culminated with the couple starting to craft their Halloween costumes in June.“We decided on the name Jack, because it’s Halloween-themed,” Todd says.

“He (adjusts) a decoration and then backs up on the street (to get a wider perspective),” Nicole recalls with a smiles. “Then he’ll nod his head, and he’ll be like, ‘Yup. Looks good!’” “One of my favourite things is to look out the window and see a young family,” Todd says of the people who stop to appreciate their elaborate Halloween display. “Their eyes are wide and their kids are pointing.”

