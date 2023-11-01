N.L. wants details on environmental impact before hydrogen project can move forward

The department said in an e-mail that requiring additional information is a routine part of the environmental assessment process, “particularly as a project becomes more defined.” The company is led by Clearwater Seafoods co-founder John Risley and Brendan Paddick, a former chair of Nalcor Energy, the province’s now-defunct Crown energy corporation. Their ambitions in the province have sparked protests in western Newfoundland, where some residents say they’re concerned about Project Nujio’qonik’s footprint in an area home to a delicate ecosystem.

The letter dated Oct. 31 and posted to the provincial government’s website asks for more information about the project’s water use and its emergency response and contingency plans. It also asks for an “assessment of potential environmental and cumulative effects.”

In a statement Wednesday, World Energy GH2 said it was hoping to be released from further environmental assessments with conditions. The federal government said in late September that the project would not be subject to its impact assessment process.

