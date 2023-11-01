N.L. injecting over $1.5 million into three health technology businesses

Over $1.5 million from the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology was divvied up between Polyamyna Naotech Inc., BreatheSuite Inc. and PolyUnity Tech Inc. Polyamyna Naotech, a biotechnology company in St. John's, gained $543,537 for its research on improving patient outcomes, which accesses the effectiveness of coating technology to help reduce bacterial growth in a health-care setting.

BreatheSuite was awarded $521,431 to support its service expansion into the United States. The company that helps people with respiratory problems is proposing to help its expansion by building a senior-oriented automated exercise program facilitation and tracking tool, along with an internal electronic medical record system.

St. John's PolyUnity Tech, which received $449,150, is growing its business with a proposed research and project over the next 16 months to scale its operations towards commercialization and growth. The funding is part of provincial programs aiming to support research and development projects for commercial and non-commercial applicants.

"These projects assist with the identification of new opportunities to expand their important work, as well as develop solutions to ongoing challenges that can benefit the health of not only Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, but people around the world," said Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Australia LNG workers vote in support for Chevron dealExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: City should consider waste-to-energy plant, expanding Trail Road landfill: staffExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: US to end participation of Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic in trade programExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: City should consider waste-to-energy plant, expanding Trail Road landfill: staffExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Tennis-Murray bows out of Paris Masters in first roundExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Soccer-Women's Ballon d'Or win testimony to Spain's football culture, says BonmatiExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕