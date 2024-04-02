When interviewed for a TV report, many people looking to protect their identities for safety purposes often impose a condition: either their faces must be blurred, or they must be filmed with their backs facing the camera. But not thisis a mysterious illness characterized by a feeling of dizziness that has affected US diplomats in recent years. It’s believed that the syndrome is linked with Russian sonic weaponry.
choice, people took to social media to roast the production for their lazy attempt at concealing “Carrie’s” identity.60 Minutes did a great job disguising their source. Nobody is ever going to be able to identify this woman.I’m sure no one could uncover this woman’s real identity using any number of free/cheap facial recognition softwar
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »