Murray leads balanced scoring attack as Hawks top Wizards

“We started a little flat, but I liked how we picked it up,” Snyder said. “We did not execute how we wanted to at the end of the fourth quarter. We need to work on playing the full 48 minutes.” The Hawks opened the game up with a decisive 14-2 run early in the third quarter that increased a 9-point lead to 21. Five different players scored during the blitz for the Hawks, who had all five starters in double figures by the middle of the third quarter.

Murray was part of two highlight-worthy plays on the night. In the third quarter, he picked off a Washington pass and went in for an uncontested roundhouse dunk. In the second quarter, Murray knocked down a 3 after a brilliant assist from Young, who drove into the lane and kicked a pass out while falling down. That hoop gave Atlanta a 57-48 lead.

“I have a lot of trust in my teammates to throw that pass, because I have to throw it blind,” Young said. “I work on that to be able to make those plays.” The Wizards came into the game coming off a one-sided loss to the Celtics where they fell behind by 23 points in the first quarter. Against the Hawks, Washington showed the urgency coach Wes Unseld was hoping for early and built a 30-25 lead after one.Snyder said he is pleased his team has some momentum heading into a road trip, but he stressed the regular season is a long haul.

“The sky was not falling when we lost our first two, and we don’t need to congratulate ourselves for winning three,” he said.Wizards: At Miami on Friday night for the second game of a four-game trip.

