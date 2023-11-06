Murphy's Logic and reflections on 45+ years of broadcasting

Banks tightened lending standards for U.S. businesses and households in the third quarter, but the pace of change appeared to ease, and demand for loans fell broadly in a sign of the impact higher interest rates are having on the economy, the Federal Reserve reported on Monday. The tightening of standards for business loans applied to firms of all sizes, the U.S.

central bank said in its latest survey of senior bank lending officers, while consumers faced tighter credit for home and home equity loans, credit cards, and tougher terms on auto loans. Demand for loans fell broadly, with 60% of banks citing moderately or substantially weaker demand for home mortgages in the third quarter, up significantly from 43% in the second quarter, as the Fed's aggressive rate increases since March of 2022 continued to bite on the residential housing industry. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate home mortgage rose sharply through the summer and fall, and at more than 7.7% has hit levels not seen in nearly a quarter of a century. The detailed responses of the survey, fielded quarterly by the Fed and part of the data presented by staff to policymakers, did suggest, however, that the pace of credit tightening may be easing as the central bank's rate increases reach a likely plateau in the nearly 20-month-old tightening cycl

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Murphy's Logic and reflections on 45+ years of broadcastingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: 45-minute long orca attack sinks yet another yacht off MoroccoThe incident happened in the Strait of Gibraltar, where a pod of killer whales set their sights on the Grazie Mamma II.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: 45 People Share The Most Bizarre College Courses They’ve Ever Heard OfThere are some truly mind-boggling university degrees out there. World domination, becoming an influencer, and being a certified pirate are just the tip of the iceberg!

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: 'Nordic Lesbianism': 45 College Majors That Are Just RidiculousThere are some truly mind-boggling university degrees out there. World domination, becoming an influencer, and being a certified pirate are just the tip of the iceberg!

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy to be out for three months with shoulder injuryNewcastle United winger Jacob Murphy could be out of action for three months due to a shoulder injury that requires an operation, manager Eddie Howe said on Saturday.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Fed Says Tight Credit Standards, Weak Demand Persist at US BanksThe Federal Reserve said US banks broadly reported tight lending standards and weak demand for loans in the third quarter, though both measures improved somewhat compared with the second quarter.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »