Murder Charge Laid After Woman's Body Found in Thunder Bay Home

A murder charge has been laid after the body of a woman was found in a home last week. City police were dispatched to a home on Academy Drive on March 27. When officers arrived, they located the body of a deceased 38-year-old woman who was confirmed to be from Thunder Bay. Both the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units investigated and identified a suspect. Inspector Jeremy Pearson said the victim and accused were known to each other.

Pearson did not give details regarding the cause of death. "At this point, I know there's a deep concern for the for the community is the increase in firearms violence. I'm comfortable in saying that a firearm was not involved in this incident." Zachariah Peunish, 41, from Thunder Bay, was arrested on April 1. Peunish is charged with second-degree murder. Pearson said the arrest occurred in a public area and without incident. The accused was remanded into custody with a future appearance dat

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



tbnewswatch / 🏆 75. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Shift: Thunder Bay's Young Professionals Network ReturnsShift: Thunder Bay's Young Professionals Network, developed by young professionals more than 10 years ago, is making a comeback after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The network aims to provide networking and collaboration opportunities for individuals between 19 and 40 years old from various professions and backgrounds.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Charges laid after Thunder Bay courtroom evacuated during murder trialSeveral charges have been laid in the wake of an incident that saw a Thunder Bay courtroom evacuated when the defendant in a second-degree murder trial reacted angrily to the verdict. Jonathan Edward Massicotte, 27, is now charged with assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Research in Thunder Bay may lead to new mineral depositsA Lakehead University team received $2 million to help advance the search for critical minerals

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Good Morning, Thunder Bay!Here's a look at the current local weather and gas prices.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Research in Thunder Bay may lead to new mineral depositsA Lakehead University team received $2 million to help advance the search for critical minerals

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Storm system arrives in Thunder Bay cancelling some rural schools and bus routesA Colorado low is bringing in a system north into Ontario from the United States, it's expected to leave up to 45 centimetres of snow over the next few days.

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »