Murder Case and Alleged Bogus Nurse Among B.C.'s Top Crime Issues for 2023

A murder case and an alleged bogus nurse were among B.C.’s top crime issues for 2023 while new stranger attacks dropped from the news as old cases made their way through the courts. The highest-profile homicide case before B.C.’s courts this year was that of Ibrahim Ali, 33, now convicted in the death of a 13-year-old in a slaying in Burnaby’s Central Park. A jury found Ali guilty Dec. 8 of first-degree murder in the death of the girl, whose partially naked body was found just after 1 a.m.

on July 19, 2017, less than two hours after her family reported her missing. The girl cannot be identified because of a publication ban. Neither can her brother who spoke with reporters after the verdict. “We hope that she can find some modicum of peace now, knowing that we caught the monster that did this and found him guilty for his heinous crimes." The jury accepted the Crown's theory that Ali attacked the girl on a trail in the park, dragged her into the forest and strangled her to death while sexually assaulting her





