Municipalities in Ontario Consider Property Tax Increases

Toronto is not alone in looking at a substantial property tax increase to ease budgetary pressures this year. Other municipalities are considering or have approved tax increases and at least one is asking for the Ontario government for help.





CBCToronto » / 🏆 51. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadians urged to consider switching mobile providers amid price increasesOne federal official says Canadians 'could consider switching' mobile providers if prices go up — even though the industry minister says there's not enough competition.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Toronto's Proposed Property Tax Increase: What You Need to KnowToronto's proposed property tax rate for this year is on the table and you've got questions. CBC Toronto's city hall reporter Shawn Jeffords breaks down below what we know and what we don't at this point.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Ontario Couple Receives Whopping Bill from Enbridge GasMatina and Karim Guirguis said they were caught completely off guard when they got a bill from Enbridge for more than $1,600 because the energy provider had gone months without checking his gas meter.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Amendments to Ontario's Construction Act Introduce Adjudication as Dispute MechanismAmendments to Ontario’s Construction Act, introducing adjudication as a dispute mechanism, came into effect on Oct. 1, 2019. It is a process familiar elsewhere in the world and, in Ontario’s case, largely borrowed from the United Kingdom.

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Ontario Winter Games scaled back due to reduced air travel capacityOrganizers are putting the finishing touches on a scaled-back Ontario Winter Games that will see 14 fewer sports and 1,500 fewer athletes, coaches and officials than initially planned. Citing reduced air travel capacity and increased costs, Games organizers are focusing on the events that will take place.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Ontario Sex Worker Faces Potential Charges for Wearing Army UniformAn Ontario sex worker who offers discounts to members of the Canadian Armed Forces alleges that she's facing potential charges by military police for advertising her services and wearing an army uniform.

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »