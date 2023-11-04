Multiple Vehicle Collision on Highway

Two vehicles collided Sunday evening on the highway, near Nash Road. A third vehicle struck them soon after.The SUV was going southbound in the northbound lanes, and it struck the second vehicle head-on.Four people were in the third vehicle; two of them were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The driver of the second vehicle was a 36-year-old woman from Oshawa.Anyone who saw the SUV going the wrong way on the highway is asked to call OPP at 416-235-4981.

The exit to N/B 418 and the exit to Rundle Rd are closely together leading to confusion for anyone unfamiliar with the layout let alone for someone that happens to be driving while impared. So terribly sad. What an incredible waste.All anyone has to do is read the signs. Being impaired is no excuse for misreading them. Shouldn’t be driving when impaired. At least no one has to worry about this woman ever driving drunk again. It’s just unfortunate that an innocent person had to die because of her ignorance.It’s beyond comprehension how anyone can drive the wrong way on any divided highway in this country. We drive on the right. If you’re driving on a highway and you have the other traffic lanes to your right and an open field to your left, you messed up. I’ve been a licensed driver in this province for 42 years and have never once been confused about which lane to take. Condolences to the families of the decease

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: Man in hospital after SUV hits multiple parked vehicles in TorontoA man has been transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after hitting multiple parked vehicles and rolling over in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Man in hospital after SUV hits multiple parked vehicles, rolls over in TorontoA man has been transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after hitting multiple parked vehicles and rolling over in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Early season snowfall leads to multiple vehicle collisions and crashes in P.E.I. on Nov. 2Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Early season snowfall leads to multiple vehicle collisions and crashes in P.E.I. on Nov. 2Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

NTVNEWSNL: Police stops suspicious vehicle, arrests two individuals and seizes cocaineRCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West, with assistance from Deer Lake RCMP, stopped a suspicious vehicle early this morning, resulting in the arrests of 25-year-old Brianna Lavers and 24-year-old Bobby Sheppard, both of Deer Lake. Shortly before 3:00 a.m.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Two-vehicle crash on Team Gushue Highway in St. John's Thursday night sends at least two people to hospitalExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »