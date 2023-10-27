Multiple residents displaced by Glace Bay fire, firefighters treated on scene

GLACE BAY, N.S. — The cause of an evening fire that displayed residents from a four-unit apartment building in the Steeles Hill is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.When the trucks and firefighters arrived at the Herrington Street fire, Fire Chief John Chant said they found the structure fully engaged.
The call said there was a possible entrapment, so Chant said the firefighters took an aggressive approach to putting out the blaze, during which three of them needed to be treated by paramedics on the scene.Basement fire severity
"It's more of a severe type of fire when it is in the basement because your firefighters are being pushed down the stairs in the actual chimney effect," said Chant. An aggressive interior attack was needed, said Chant, because"time is of the essence" when fighting a blaze and looking for people. headtopics.com
Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department on the scene of a fire in the Steeles Hill area on Oct. 26. CONTRIBUTED - ContributedChant said on the first internal attack of the fire, one firefighter had to retreat due to expected heat exhaustion and possible burns.The attempts to bring down the fire from the inside continued until two more firefighters had to be assessed for possible heat exhaustion and burns.
Chant said one of the three firefighters did suffer burns on his head and all three suffered heat exhaustion. All firefighters, including these three, are in good health the day after the fire, said Chant.Chant believes that all four units in the building are occupied. The residents of the lower-level unit where the fire is believed to have started were out. headtopics.com
Chant said there was little damage to the other two units and the residents were able to get out of there as well. The occupants of the other two units will be displaced from their homes for a period of time as there are more serious repairs needed.