Multiple News Headlines

More than 400,000 Afghans have returned home from Pakistan following crackdown on migrants. U.S. Defense Secretary Austin visits Ukraine to reassure Kyiv about continuing support against Russia. Canadian Members of Parliament spent more than $14.6 million in taxpayer money on travel in the first half of 2023, an approximately 10 per cent increase over the previous six months.

A new report has found that the top one per cent of earners are disproportionately driving the climate crisis, and researchers are calling for substantially higher taxes on income, wealth and corporate profits to fix it. Heavy fighting erupted Monday around a hospital in northern Gaza where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, as Israel pressed an offensive it says is aimed at eradicating Hamas and uprooting their militant infrastructure. The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process





Multiple News HeadlinesA collection of news headlines covering various topics including the release of Jan. 6 footage, aid delivery halt to Gaza, differences on Israel-Hamas war, property ownership dispute, organized crime incident, and debate over a contentious chant.

