Multiple Injured in Stabbing at Sydney Church

A number of people were injured in a stabbing at a church in a suburb of Sydney on Monday, police said.

Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries, a police spokesperson told Reuters, following the attack in Wakeley, about 30 km west of the central business district.six people were killed in a knife attack at a mallMonday’s attack happened during a service at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, and police were still at the scene trying to control large crowds gathered for the event.

The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were being treated by paramedics, police said. Local media reported that a church leader and several worshippers were stabbed during a service at the church. Videos of the incident circulating online showed a man lunging and stabbing a speaker.

The New South Wales ambulance service said at least four people were injured including a man in his 50s who was taken to hospital in a serious condition. There are 11 ambulances on the scene.

