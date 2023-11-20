Mountain Man Takes on Australian Company in Alberta Coal Battle

Vern Emard, a 62-year-old mountain man, is taking on a company owned by the richest Australian in a new Alberta coal battle. Emard leads the way up a rickety plywood ramp to his 'palapa' - a shelter on his remote property. From atop the roof, he gestures towards Grassy Mountain, a rocky peak in the southern Alberta Rockies. Emard prefers to be lower down, nestled among the trees along Gold Creek, where he and his father built a cabin in 1993.

He spends more time in the palapa lately due to pack rats in the cabin





Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposalEDMONTON — The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

Alberta Residents Express Support for Alberta Pension PlanAlberta residents express support for an Alberta pension plan during a telephone town hall led by former provincial treasurer Jim Dinning. Callers argue that Alberta is taken for granted by Ottawa and that an Alberta plan would benefit the province. The panel takes calls and online questions for 90 minutes.

