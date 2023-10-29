Motor racing-Verstappen takes record 16th win of the season in Mexico

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen made Formula One history as the first driver to take 16 victories in a season when he won a crash-halted and action-packed Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutch 26-year-old also equalled French great Alain Prost's haul of 51 career wins with his fifth win in six editions of the Mexican race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished second, with fastest lap, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third in a race red-flagged and restarted just before the halfway point when Haas's Kevin Magnussen crashed heavily.

Verstappen's under-pressure Mexican team mate Sergio Perez retired after colliding with pole sitter Leclerc as he tried to pass into the first corner.

