Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Mexico City Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix, the 19th race of the 22-round Formula One season (teams listed in championship order):Verstappen lined up third and made a great getaway to take the lead into the first corner. He also led cleanly from the re-start. The win was his 16th of the season, a record, and 51st of his career to go level in the all-time lists with French great Alain Prost. He has now won five of the last six races in Mexico.

Sainz is now fourth overall, level on points with Aston Martin's Alonso but ahead on wins.Norris started 17th and made three pitstops, one when the safety car was deployed. He was 14th after losing positions at the re-start but then overtook a string of cars in the space of 30 laps. Piastri let Norris past for seventh place on lap 56, getting a thank you from his team mate. The Australian collided with AlphaTauri's Tsunoda, who was spun around.

