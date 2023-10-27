Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton believes Red Bull are not being fully supportive of Sergio Perez alongside dominant triple champion team mate Max Verstappen.

"Not all his team, because there's a lot of people on a team, but a couple -- one of them particularly, a spokesperson, has not been really great, not helping psychologically," added the Briton. Hamilton is Perez's closest rival for the runner-up slot but now 39 points behind with four rounds remaining after failing to score in his last two races.

Hamilton did not name any individual but Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, a prominent figure in the team's leadership, was given a written warning by the governing FIA in September for comments he made about Perez. headtopics.com

Perez started the season by taking the fight to Verstappen, each driver winning two races in the first four, but his challenge then collapsed and the Dutch driver ran away with 10 wins in a row. "We can't afford to have a big split (in performance between the pair) because if the grid continues to concertina next year, we need both drivers delivering at the top of their game," he warned then.

