Mother reunites with son after 25 years of adoption

As the tide rolled in on Parksville’s Rathtrevor Beach last weekend, Loni Atwood wrapped her arms around her son Hayden Tupper’s six-foot-two frame. “Hi buddy, I’ve been waiting a long time to see you again,” said Atwood, 43, holding him tightly. The last time she held him was 25 years ago when he was two days old. Atwood, 18, had just given birth to the eight-pound, 11-ounce boy at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox.

The delivery room on July 22, 1998, was filled with Atwood’s boyfriend, her mother, grandmother, her best friend and the Maple Ridge couple — Heidi and Andy Mathison — who would adopt and raise Hayden. Born and raised in Campbell River, Atwood was in her final year of high school when she got pregnant with her then-boyfriend, Ben. Because they had only been together a few months and with Atwood’s dreams of travelling Canada with her horse to compete in show jumping, the couple decided to put the baby up for adoption. When Atwood met Heidi and Andy, she instinctively knew they were the right match





