Mother Raises Concerns Over Opioid Prescription for Teenage Daughter

A Nanaimo mother is speaking out about opioid-prescribing practices after her teenage daughter went to a hospital ER with dental pain and was given Dilaudid, a potentially addictive opioid. The 17-year-old, who had recently had a root canal, drove herself to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital on the evening of Sept. 13, with her parents’ permission. The teen was given local freezing and eight one-milligram tablets of hydromorphone, also known as Dilaudid.

The opioid analgesic, used for relief of moderate to severe pain, is about two to eight times more potent than morphine and about 25 to 30 times more potent than codeine. The teen’s mother questions prescribing an opioid to a teen who was alone and has a history of mental-health challenges and a prescription-medication overdose two years ago. “Why does she need such a potent and mood-altering drug to alleviate her toothache after already having had freezing administered?” asked her mother, a 41-year-old hairdresser who asked to remain anonymous to protect her daughter’s privacy. The teen first tried over-the-counter medication, and while she was looking for pain relief from the hospital, she wasn’t looking for narcotics, her mother sai

