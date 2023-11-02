Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross Mother

"It wasn't a long talk, but it was just what we're doing that week or that day. ... He phoned me, and if my daughter (Ashley) wasn't home at that time, he phoned to talk to her the day after." On July 4, 1996, he was killed when a Canadian armoured vehicle crashed into a ravine while trying to help rescue a group of British soldiers from a mine field. He was the first Canadian to die as part of that UN mission.

The military allowed Holopina to travel, both inside Canada and overseas, and he loved to explore new places. He was also a bit mischievous and a lot of fun, his mom said, and a gifted artist. While he was in Bosnia, Holopina took note of how many families with small children were struggling. He organized a clothing and toy drive that the whole family took part in, collecting donations in Manitoba to send to kids who needed them.

In the past, Hooper said she has spent the mornings of Nov. 11 in Portage la Prairie, Man., laying a wreath at the local cenotaph with some 200 people present.

