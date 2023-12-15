Mother frustrated with lack of progress in daughter's assault case

Nearly two months had gone by since her nine-year-old daughter had been assaulted in a hotel pool in Dartmouth. The police had seemingly tracked down the person responsible in Newfoundland and Labrador. Confirmation of the arrest didn't come, and the investigator expressed frustration with the lack of progress in the case.





SaltWire Network » / 🏆 45. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mother of boy who shot teacher faces sentencing for marijuana useThe mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday and could face prison time for using marijuana while owning a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Joy of Jelly: A Mother's Reflection on Her Daughter's First TasteA mother reflects on her daughter's first taste of Jell-O and how it brought joy to their lives. Caroline Tremlett, an antique jelly mould collector, took her passion online during lockdown.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Alberta's Energy Industry Underestimated by Nearly 50%A new study from Carleton University's Energy and Emissions Research Lab reveals that emissions of a potent greenhouse gas from Alberta's energy industry are underestimated by nearly 50%. The study also highlights that oil and gas produced in the province emit significantly more methane for the energy produced compared to other jurisdictions. The findings serve as a warning to the industry, emphasizing the importance of reducing methane intensity to maintain market access.

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 63. / 52 Read more »

Honda Recalls Nearly 250,000 Vehicles in the U.S. Due to Engine Failure RiskHonda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Mother Bans In-Laws from Seeing Her Child After They Disobey Visiting RulesA mother has banned her husband's family from seeing her child after they deliberately disobeyed her visiting rules. The mother prioritizes the child's safety and wants her in-laws to understand the risks involved.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Mother Comes Home from Vacation to Find House in ChaosA mother returned home from an 11-day trip to find her house in complete chaos. She shared a video on social media showing the aftermath of her return.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »