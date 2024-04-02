Mother Fights for Son's Care Amid Mental Health Issues and Drug Addiction

A desperate Regina mother fears her adult son won't survive much longer if he doesn't get the help he needs. Pam Sanderson says her son Keith was born with a cognitive disability. He now suffers from mental illness, addiction, permanent psychosis and fits of violence. Sanderson says there are Saskatchewan facilities that handle people with these multiple, complex needs, but they're full and the waitlist is long. She's hoping someone will help Keith before it's too late.

She also wants better support for others in the same situation

