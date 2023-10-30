Mostly good driving conditions across Newfoundland

Roads across the island portion of the province are mostly bare and dry with a few wet areas and good visibility. There are a few icy sections from Corner Brook to Gallants and from Steady Brook to Corner Brook.

The Buchan’s Resource Road to Burgeo is partly snow-covered. Across Labrador, roads have icy patches with a few areas of slush. The MV Beaumont Hamel is out of service due to mechanical issues on the Bell Island to Portugal Cove run. Marine Atlantic is operating on time.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.

First Early-Season Snowfall Expected for Some Areas in NewfoundlandForecast guidance suggests that the first early-season accumulating snowfall will occur in some areas of Newfoundland, excluding the Great Northern Peninsula. There is uncertainty regarding how far north the snow will reach, with some forecasts indicating it will only affect the southern half of the island while others predict it may extend to the northeast coast. More detailed information will be provided in subsequent forecasts. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate. Read more ⮕

