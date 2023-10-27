Most Wanted: New details in investigation of suspects allegedly evading arrest together

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.Toronto and Calgary Police make a chilling connection between two murders three thousand kilometers apart. Investigators believe that Tommy Ngo and Kier Bryan Granado may be hiding out together.

In March of 2015, Merhi was unexpectedly shot in a Calgary alleyway. The sound of gunshots was captured on a child’s iPad as he played in his backyard in the quiet community of Monterey Park. Six months later, Sahadeo was stabbed to death in Toronto’s Noble Park as he was getting set to begin college.

Now investigators, some 3,000 kilometres apart, are teaming up to capture Kier Bryan Granado, wanted for the murder of Merhi, and Tommy Ngo, wanted for the murder of Sahadeo, as they believe the men may be evading arrest together. headtopics.com

Both Granado and Ngo are on Bolo’s most wanted list. On its website, the Bolo Program is described as “an award-winning breakthrough initiative leveraging social media, technology and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted.”Last spring, a new reward was posted for information leading to the arrest of Kier Bryan Granado to increase tipsters’ motivation to call in.

Sahadeo got into a verbal altercation with Ngo and two other men. Moments later, the men returned and police say the fight escalated physically. A single stab would kill Sahadeo and put a neighbourhood on edge. headtopics.com

“From all accounts, (he was) a good, good young man,” said Les Dunkley, lead investigator in Sahadeo’s murder. “Wrong place, wrong time, wrong encounter with the wrong people. And that’s very sad.”Granado stands at five feet and weighs 83 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that is often dyed blonde. Granado also has a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm.Although Granado is wanted for a crime in Calgary, a big break in the fall of 2021 placed him much closer to Ngo.

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

Portions of former City Centre Inn and Suites open again under new management, new nameSaskatoon's former City Centre Inn and Suites is back open under new management and a new name, Midtown Inn. Read more ⮕

George Santos faces arraignment on new fraud indictment in New YorkThe court appearance comes the morning after some of Santos’ Republican colleagues from New York launched an effort to expel him from Congress Read more ⮕

Ask Ellie: Fiancé wanted his ex and her family at the weddingRun away from a man like this, Ellie advises Read more ⮕

Nashville police chief's son, wanted for shooting 2 officers, found deadExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Nashville police chief's son, wanted for shooting 2 officers, found deadExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Cape Breton police continue search for suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assaultExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕