Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 38 cents, or 1.57 per cent, to $24.52 on 7.3 million shares. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (SX:FM). Mining. Down $1.29, or 8.03 per cent, to $14.78 on 7.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up three cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $77.49 on 6.2 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $26.36 on 6.0 million shares.Thomson Reuters Corp. (TSX:TRI). Corporate Services. Up $3.35, or 2.02 per cent, to $169.46. Thomson Reuters Corp. announced plans to invest more than US$100 million a year in generative artificial intelligence. The company said Wednesday it is building AI-powered capabilities for its products including a tool for its Westlaw Precision service that will launch Nov.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS). Apparel. Down $1.36, or 8.84 per cent, to $14.02. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. cut its financial guidance for its full year as it warned an"uncertain" and"increasingly challenging" global landscape along with an unseasonably warm September could hamper sales. It now expects total revenue for its 2024 financial year to be between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, compared with its earlier guidance for between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion.

