Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,737.39, down 137.92 points):
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Down 23 cents, or 25.28 per cent, to 68 cents on 7.2 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $1.74, or 1.58 per cent, to $108.47 on 6.8 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $6.03 on 5.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $45.06 on 5.3 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.25, or 1.62 per cent, to $76.16 on 5.2 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $26.80 on 5.2 million shares.Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Down 23 cents, or 25.28 per cent, to 68 cents. Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $50.4 million in its latest quarter, a turnaround from its net loss of $367.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue totalled $338.8 million for the company's fourth quarter, down slightly from $339.
Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Energy. Down $1.56, or 1.92 per cent, to $79.74. Imperial Oil Ltd. said it earned $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2023, down from $2.0 billion in the prior year's quarter. The Calgary-based oil company said its profit worked out to $2.76 per share, compared with $3.24 per share in the same three-month period of 2022. Imperial reported upstream production in the third quarter of 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day on average.