Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Down 23 cents, or 25.28 per cent, to 68 cents on 7.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $6.03 on 5.4 million shares. Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.25, or 1.62 per cent, to $76.16 on 5.2 million shares.Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Down 23 cents, or 25.28 per cent, to 68 cents. Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $50.4 million in its latest quarter, a turnaround from its net loss of $367.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue totalled $338.8 million for the company's fourth quarter, down slightly from $339.

A famed trader known as '50 Cent' is making a big bet that the world's worst-performing currency is about to surge 'violently' Rated lowest margin fees by StockBrokers.com. Borrow against your securities at low cost. Rates subject to change. Your capital is at risk.With muted growth due to market uncertainty, this top tech stock might be a great addition to your portfolio for when the bull market begins again. The post 1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Roars appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) could become enticing again in the next bear market. headtopics.com

Read more:

YahooFinanceCA »

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,947.85, down 38.64 points): Enbridge... Read more ⮕

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,947.85, down 38.64 points): Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 39 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $44.53 on 10.5 million shares. Read more ⮕

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,875.31, down 72.54 points): Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 20 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $24.08 on 7. Read more ⮕

Stock market news today: Nasdaq leads stock slide as Big Tech comes under pressureStocks are struggling under the weight of disappointing Big Tech earnings and rising bond yields. Read more ⮕

Toronto police searching for suspects after youths allegedly threatened with knifeToronto police are searching for suspects in an ongoing investigation in Toronto's east end. Read more ⮕

Reitmans should move to one share class, buy back stock, hedge fund saysHedge fund also encouraged the 97-year-old retailer to restore its listing on the main Toronto Stock Exchange Read more ⮕