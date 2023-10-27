Mortgage payments outpacing income growth in Canada: Zoocasa

Tech Startup’s Wild First Week Won Then Lost Founder BillionsS&P 500 extends drop from its July peak to 10%Brazil Unlikely to Hit 2024 Zero-Deficit Target, Lula SaysIsrael Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidPemex Profit Falls, Complicating Debt-Reduction EffortIntel Jumps After Upbeat Forecast Shows Comeback Is UnderwayRithm Boosts Bid for Sculptor to $12.70, Wins Dan Och’s SupportWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionOct.

5 Billion From Deal Value for Hess HoldersBrazil Is Older Than Ever in Rising Threat to Limping EconomyChevron Prioritizes Israeli Gas Deliveries During War, CFO SaysConsumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economistsIndians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensionsCanada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialMajor drink brands launch more non-alcoholic drinks as 'sober curious' trend...

Income Growth No Match For Climbing Mortgage Costs In CanadaErin Nicole Davis is a born and raised Toronto writer with a passion for the city and its urban affairs and culture.

Canada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialAs the Bank of Canada hints that interest rates may stay at five per cent for some time, a former deputy governor at the central bank says the country's economy now risks 'stagflation.'

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisThere are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive

CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts down 1% in AugustCanada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in Canada edged down one per cent in August compared with July.

Mortgage rates close in on 8% with no relief in sightThe average 30-year mortgage rate escalated/declined to 7.79% from 7.63% a week prior.

US Mortgage Rates Rise for Seventh Straight Week, Hitting 7.79%Mortgage rates in the US rose for the seventh week in a row, climbing closer to 8%.