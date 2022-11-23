Morgan Toney 's fire fiddle medley , and 4 more songs you need to hear this week. Listen to fresh new tracks from Jon Vinyl , Naya Ali , Softcult and more. Morgan Toney released his new EP, Resilience , on Nov. 10. Love as distraction is the theme of ' Numb ,' a highlight from Jon Vinyl 's beautiful new album. Montreal rapper Naya Ali counts her blessings on this second single from her forthcoming album.





Read more: CBC » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Morgan Stanley COO Jon Pruzan to retire at end of month: memoFormerly the finance chief at Morgan Stanley, Jon Pruzan was made COO as part of a leadership shakeup in mid-2021, which resulted in four new appointments

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

OTTAWASUNCOM: Angelina Hunter Trio drops 'milestone' vinyl albumPowerhouse Ottawa singer\u002Dguitarist Angelina Hunter and her band are stoked to release their first album on vinyl.

Source: ottawasuncom | Read more »

OTTAWACİTİZEN: Angelina Hunter Trio drops 'milestone' vinyl albumPowerhouse Ottawa singer\u002Dguitarist Angelina Hunter and her band are stoked to release their first album on vinyl.

Source: OttawaCitizen | Read more »

THETORONTOSUN: Ivan Toney's ban from soccer was reduced because of gambling addictionIvan Toney was diagnosed with a gambling addiction after being charged with 232 counts of breaching English soccer\u0027s betting rules.

Source: TheTorontoSun | Read more »

OTTAWASUNCOM: Ivan Toney's ban from soccer was reduced because of gambling addictionIvan Toney was diagnosed with a gambling addiction after being charged with 232 counts of breaching English soccer\u0027s betting rules.

Source: ottawasuncom | Read more »

THETORONTOSUN: Brentford's Ivan Toney handed eight-month ban by FA for breaching betting rulesBrentford and England striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months for admitting to breaches of the FA\u0027s betting rules.

Source: TheTorontoSun | Read more »