Morgan Stanley to pay one-time stock awards for its top three executives

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley on Friday disclosed it would pay one-time stock awards to three top executives, including incoming CEO Ted Pick.

The awards for Pick, Andy Saperstein and Dan Simkowitz reflect fair value of $20 million each, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Lananh Nguyen in New York and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

