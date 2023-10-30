Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees Year-End Stock Rally as Unlikely

(Bloomberg) -- Investors hoping for a boost to stocks by the end of the year will be disappointed, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.Russia Closes Airport After Mob Swarms Flight From Israel

Wilson’s bearish view on equities has been unfolding over the past three months as investors fret about the impact of higher-for-longer interest rates. The S&P 500 entered a technical correction on Friday amid rising volatility and hotter inflation numbers, with the benchmark closing 10% below a recent peak.

Profit expectations are “too high for the fourth quarter and 2024, even in an economy that’s performing well,” Wilson said. Monetary and fiscal policy are unlikely to provide relief and could tighten further, while weak breadth — referring to the amount of stocks gaining — reflects how earnings remain at risk for most companies. headtopics.com

"This performance backdrop reflects a market that is incrementally more concerned about growth than higher interest rates and valuations per se," he said.

