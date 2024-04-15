Morgan Stanley Hires Former Credit Suisse Banker to Lead China Investment Management Division

-- Morgan Stanley hired former Credit Suisse banker Min Huang to lead its China investment management division as the US firm recalibrates its mutual fund business and expands its product offerings in the world’s second-biggest economy.Huang, most recently China head of client coverage for UBS Asset Management, will focus on attracting funds from high net worth and institutional investors, according to an internal memo last week that was confirmed by a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman.
Global companies are making headway in China’s 27 trillion yuan mutual fund market after regulators quickened approvals, increasing the number of wholly foreign-owned operators. JPMorgan Chase & Co. got regulatory approval for full control of its joint venture in January last year, two months after Manulife Financial Corp. became the first foreign firm to win 100% ownership through an acquisition. Other companies that have similar operations include Fidelity International Ltd.
