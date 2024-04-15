Morgan Stanley Hires Former Credit Suisse Banker to Lead China Investment Management Division

-- Morgan Stanley hired former Credit Suisse banker Min Huang to lead its China investment management division as the US firm recalibrates its mutual fund business and expands its product offerings in the world’s second-biggest economy.Huang, most recently China head of client coverage for UBS Asset Management, will focus on attracting funds from high net worth and institutional investors, according to an internal memo last week that was confirmed by a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman.

Global companies are making headway in China’s 27 trillion yuan mutual fund market after regulators quickened approvals, increasing the number of wholly foreign-owned operators. JPMorgan Chase & Co. got regulatory approval for full control of its joint venture in January last year, two months after Manulife Financial Corp. became the first foreign firm to win 100% ownership through an acquisition. Other companies that have similar operations include Fidelity International Ltd.

The energy sector is ripe for fresh gains due to attractive valuations, investor positioning, and structural tailwinds, David Rosenberg said.Buying Nvidia in 2024? Wall Street Legend Issues Urgent...Iran launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria on April 1, a first direct attack on Israeli territory that has stoked fears of a wider regional conflict.

Morgan Stanley Credit Suisse China Investment Management Mutual Fund Expansion High Net Worth Institutional Investors

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Morgan Stanley’s ETFs Break $1 Billion With Mutual Fund FlipsMorgan Stanley’s exchange-traded lineup now holds more than $1 billion thanks to the firm’s first-ever mutual-fund conversions.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Morgan Stanley’s ETFs Break $1 Billion With Mutual Fund Flips(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s exchange-traded lineup now holds more than $1 billion thanks to the firm’s first-ever mutual-fund conversions. Most Read from...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Oil stock outperformance to continue, says Morgan Stanley chief investment officerDaily roundup of research and analysis from the The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Bitcoin price struggles below $71k, but Morgan Stanley may add ETF support within weeksThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

UBS, Apollo Agree to Change Deal Terms for Credit Suisse’s SPGUBS Group AG agreed to sell $8 billion in unwanted assets to Apollo Global Management Inc. as part of the carve-out of Credit Suisse’s securitized products group, after renegotiating key parts of the accord.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

UBS Hints CEO Ermotti Could Stay After Credit Suisse IntegrationUBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti could remain at the helm of the Swiss bank even after the integration process with Credit Suisse is complete.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »