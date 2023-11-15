More Women Than Men Have Died from COVID-19 in Canada, Statistics Canada Report Shows

A new report from Statistics Canada reveals that more women than men have died from COVID-19 in Canada. The report states that women accounted for 54% of COVID-19 deaths in the country, despite making up a slightly smaller proportion of the population. The report also highlights the impact on non-immigrants aged 85 and older, suggesting that the high concentration of deaths in long-term care homes may be a contributing factor.

This finding explains why Canada initially diverged from global trends, where more men were dying from the virus. The report emphasizes that over 80% of the earliest COVID-19 deaths in Canada occurred in long-term care homes, significantly higher than the average in other OECD countries. Additionally, individuals aged 85 and older accounted for more than half of COVID-19 deaths in Canada

