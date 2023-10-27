More than half of New Brunswick students anxious, depressed: survey

New Brunswick students are becoming less resilient and suffering more anxiety and depression, according to an annual wellness survey.

“It dawned on me when I saw how few students get enough sleep, only about 40 per cent,” said Stéphane Robichaud in an interview. “Generationally, that’s crept up on us. Way back, at a certain time in the evening, there wasn’t much more to do than go to bed. Our behaviour has changed significantly over the last two generations and for our youth today there are so many things that get in the way of having adequate sleep.

Over the same period, the number of youth with a high level of mental fitness decreased from one in four students to one in five. Robichaud said the results across the province vary, and it’s worthwhile for schools, school districts and communities to delve into the statistics to see where they would best focus their efforts on improvements. The survey is now considered more timely because, after the pandemic, the council decided to do it annually rather than every three years. It is also now in electronic form, rather than paper, making it easier for schools to run it. headtopics.com

That worked out to 45,000 students in Grades 6 to 12, and 13,000 students in Grades 4 and 5 in November and December 2022. A slightly lower percentage of students this time around said they were 2SLGBTQ+ — that is, two-spirited, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or another non-binary gender or minority sexual identity — with 22 per cent of youth saying they identified as such. Meanwhile, about five per cent said they were non-binary, kids who self-reported their gender as neither exclusively man/boy nor woman/girl.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

New Brunswick RCMP watching developing Maine manhunt for mass shooterExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

New Brunswick’s Pride in Education day in May mobilized opposition to Policy 713Before New Brunswick decided to change its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, it received a deluge of communications critical of the guidelines. Read more ⮕

New Brunswick RCMP watching developing Maine manhunt for mass shooterExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

New Brunswick’s Tory government survives non-confidence vote in legislatureEvery Tory member in the legislature voted against the motion, including six members who had previously voted against their own party Read more ⮕

New Brunswick’s Tory government survives non-confidence vote in the legislatureThe Opposition Liberals — led by Susan Holt — introduced a non-confidence amendment to the Progressive Conservatives' throne speech, which was tabled last week. Read more ⮕

New Brunswick SPCA charges Stanley woman following death 14 horsesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕