More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in just three weeks of war

Israel says its air strikes target Hamas militant sites and infrastructure, and it accuses the group of using civilians as human shields. It also says more than 500 militant rockets have misfired and landed in Gaza, killing an unknown number of Palestinians.

Images and footage of shell-shocked children being pulled from rubble in Gaza or writhing on dirty hospital gurneys have become commonplace and have fuelled protests around the world. Scenes from recent air strikes included a rescuer cradling a limp toddler in a bloodied white tutu, a bespectacled father shrieking as he clutched his dead child tight to his chest, and a dazed young boy covered in blood and dust staggering alone through the ruins.

As Israeli warplanes pound Gaza, Palestinian children huddle with large families in apartments or U.N.-run shelters. Although Israel has urged Palestinians to leave northern Gaza for the strip’s south, nowhere in the territory has proven safe from its air strikes.

The war has injured more than 7,000 Palestinian children and left many with life-changing problems, doctors say. “There is no hope for these children to develop careers, improve their standard of living, access better health care and education,” said Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director for Defense for Children International in the Palestinian territories.Here are just a few of the 3,648 Palestinian children and minors who have been killed in the war.Aseel Hassan was an excellent student, said her father, Hazem Bin Saeed.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Palestinian Americans and Aid Groups Raise Funds for Gaza Amid Humanitarian CrisisPalestinian Americans and aid groups in the United States are raising funds for Gaza, which is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis due to the Israel-Hamas war. Despite receiving record amounts of donations, supplies remain stalled at Egypt's Rafah border crossing, limiting the ability to provide relief to the besieged enclave. The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, is in dire need of clean water, food, and medicine.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: 'I don't have hope,' says Palestinian-Canadian stuck in GazaShouq Alnajjar speaks to CBC senior correspondent Susan Ormiston from Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Jared Thomas/CBC)

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Palestinian telcom: Communications, internet services completely cut off in GazaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: GOP Lawmaker Compares Palestinian Civilians To Nazis As Gaza Death Toll ClimbsSanjana is a HuffPost reporter currently based in her native city of Chicago after reporting from Washington, D.C. She covers breaking news and politics, and previously wrote for the AP. You can reach her at sanjana.karanthhuffpost.com or on Twitter at sanjanakaranth.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: US and other countries explore future options for Gaza Strip after Hamas controlUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States and other countries are considering various possibilities for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control. Blinken mentioned that the current status quo cannot continue, and Israel does not want to govern Gaza. The focus is on finding an effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza, but alternative temporary arrangements involving other countries and international agencies are also being considered.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Protesters release mice painted colours of Palestinian flag in U.K. McDonald’sPanicked McDonald's customers scurry out of the way, while the man can be heard shouting 'Boycott Israel.'

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕