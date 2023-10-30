More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine's mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection on tragedy

More than 1,000 people gathered for the vigil Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston. Some put their heads in their hands as the names of the 18 people who died in Wednesday's shooting were read. Others quietly wept.

The vigil came two days after the body of suspected gunman Robert Card was found. The 40-year-old's body was discovered in a trailer at a recycling center in Lisbon Falls. Card died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound though it was unclear when, authorities said. Card was also suspected of injuring 13 people in the shooting rampage Wednesday night in Lewiston.

The victims are now gone, he said, “but they are directing us to come together and make a difference in this word.” The Rev. Todd Little from the First United Pentecostal Church of Lewiston spoke at the vigil of a diverse community that shares something new in common after the tragedy: “shared brokenness, worry, fear and loss.” headtopics.com

Earlier Sunday, several church services were shaped by the shooting and subsequent lockdown lasting days. At the morning mass for Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, several women wore black veils. A church official said they are raising funds to help those hurt by “the horrible events in our small town.”

“It did happen. We may never know the reason why,” he said, encouraging the congregation to seek solace through a higher being. State Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said Card believed “people were talking about him and there may even have been some voices at play.” headtopics.com

Maine Mass Killing Suspect Found Dead, Ending Statewide SearchPolice have discovered the body of the suspect in the Maine mass killing, bringing an end to the intense search that had the entire state on edge. The incident took place at Mooregate Park, with the extent of the victims' injuries still unknown. Read more ⮕

Army Reservist Kills 18 in Maine ShootingAn army reservist identified as Robert Card opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine, killing 18 people. Card was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The community is mourning the loss and hoping to heal from the tragedy. Read more ⮕

Army Reservist Kills 18 in Maine ShootingAn army reservist identified as Robert Card opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine, killing 18 people. Card was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The community is mourning the loss and hoping to heal from the tragedy. Read more ⮕

Army Reservist Kills 18 in Maine ShootingAn army reservist identified as Robert Card opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine, killing 18 people. Card was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The community is mourning the loss and hoping for healing. Read more ⮕

U.S. Army Reservist Found Dead After Maine Shooting SpreeA U.S. Army reservist accused of a shooting spree in Lewiston, Maine, resulting in 18 deaths, was found dead after a 48-hour manhunt. The suspect, Robert R. Card, was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area. Authorities have not revealed a motive or the contents of a note found with the gunman. Read more ⮕

Maine Mass Killing Suspect Found Dead, Ending Statewide SearchPolice have discovered the body of the suspect involved in the Maine mass killing, bringing an end to the intense search that had put the entire state on edge. Read more ⮕