More seniors choosing to age in home instead of downsizing: CMHC report

According to a report by CMHC, more seniors are choosing to age in their own homes instead of downsizing. This trend is driven by factors such as the desire for independence, familiarity, and the availability of support services. The report highlights the need for affordable and accessible housing options for seniors to accommodate this growing trend.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEHİLLTİMES: Canadian Government Faces Increasing Cyber ThreatsPlaying catch-up when it comes to technology—a longstanding state of play for many governments—is becoming increasingly risky at a time when cyber threats are reaching new heights globally. In 2022, the country’s automated defences protected the federal government from 2.3 trillion malicious actions. That’s an average of 6.3 billion per day, according to the Communications Security Establishment. Earlier this year, the Canadian Armed Forces' website was temporarily disabled by pro-India hackers who had threatened earlier in the month to attack Canada’s cyberspace following strained diplomatic relations between the two countries. In particular, state-sponsored cyberattacks, such as those from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, pose a constant ongoing cyber threat, according to Canadian security officials.

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Israel Latest: Gaza Hospitals in Focus as Biden Urges RestraintGaza hospitals are in focus as President Biden urges restraint in Israel. Mitsubishi Heavy backs battery-management startup Element Energy. Schonfeld ends partnership talks and secures billions elsewhere. Dollar tumbles as traders bet on the end of US interest rate hikes. House passes spending plan, easing the threat of government shutdown. Ken Griffin sees Miami as a possible replacement for NYC as a finance capital. Stocks and bonds rally as traders bet that Fed hikes are done. TSX index up 1.6% on strength in finance and base metals. S&P 500 up 2% as bets 'Fed is done' sink US yields. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' according to MNP. Many Canadians are stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress' according to Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

CALGARYSUN: Missing Colorado hiker found dead, dog alive after monthsA Colorado hiker who had been missing for months was recently found dead with his dog alive by his side, according to authorities.

Source: calgarysun | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Oil Steady With Differing Views From IEA, OPEC Clouding OutlookOil prices remain steady as differing views from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cloud the outlook. The dollar tumbles the most in a year as traders bet on the end of US interest rate hikes. The European Central Bank (ECB) sends a stark warning to bank executives with new regulations on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Top Korean banks are sending staff abroad as won trading goes longer. Singapore's Sea swings back to a loss after new rivals take a toll. Bond traders shift to aggressive bets on 2024 Federal Reserve cuts after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Tencent and Alibaba earnings hold the key to the $44 billion China tech run. Gold and copper prices rise as cool US CPI eases bets on more Federal Reserve rate hikes. Treasury yields slide as soft CPI boosts the view that the Fed is done hiking rates. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' according to MNP. Many Canadians are stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress' according to Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Auto Theft in Ontario Reaches Historic Highs with Honda CR-Vs as Most Stolen VehicleAccording to a recent report, auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year, with Honda CR-Vs being the most stolen vehicle in the province. Honda CR-V SUVs were also the most stolen cars in Canada overall. The increase in auto thefts in Ontario and Quebec has put Canada in the spotlight internationally as a source country for illegal trade. Auto theft is not just an insurance problem but a serious issue threatening public safety and funding organized crime and terrorism.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

THEHİLLTİMES: Concerns linger over cost, community engagement in proposed Quebec City-Toronto rail lineA faster rail line planned to span the corridor from Quebec City to Toronto could ease transportation woes, but lingering concerns related to the project include the ultimate price tag and the level of community engagement during development, according to transportation experts and senators.

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »