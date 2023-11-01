More lab appointments, shorter waits in Calgary, Alberta government says

"Lab services are a critical part of a patient's diagnosis, and quicker access to lab tests means faster results and faster treatment," health minister Adriana LaGrange said in the release. "These additional appointments will help Calgary region residents get the care they need, when they need it," LaGrange said.Dynalife ownership to transfer all staff, operations, physical labs to Alberta Precision Labs

"We saw Dynalife unable to deliver the services. We saw huge wait times, and now we're seeing the public system clean up the mess.""These critical health-care services like labs should be provided through the public system, and we're seeing that success happen," he said."Never throughout this are we being told how much that cost or will cost us."

Calgary's new southeast lab, ­located at 2110-1800 194th Ave. S.E., is the 24th clinic in the city and takes appointments from from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

