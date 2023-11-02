More Canadians doing holiday shopping sooner, searching for savings amid inflation

“Traditionally you’d focus on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, the last couple days before Christmas. (By) the time we hit Black Friday, over half of Canadians will be done their shopping for the holiday season looking for the best value.”
The survey shows 88 per cent of Canadians will plan on shopping proactively to find ways to save amid the high cost of living.Meghan Duffield, the visual merchandiser for Beyond the Alley Boutique, has also seen it in their Academy Road business.
“Many of our customers actually fly south for the winter – so the snowbirds aren’t around very much during the holidays so we have seen Christmas shopping starting,” Duffield said, adding they anticipate the majority of it being done sooner rather than later.View image in full screenThe survey also showed that Canadians plan on saving this holiday shopping season, with 52 per cent searching for sales, 41 per cent shopping and planning in advance, and 20 per cent adhering to a strict budget.
Trying to make your dollar go further and last longer is something that is also pushing more towards second-hand shopping. Carjelo Delera, the founder and co-owner of Clothing Bakery in Winnipeg’s Exchange District, said that’s something they saw during the last holiday season.“I feel like if it’s like similar to what last year’s was like, I think this year will be just as busy — or even busier hopefully,” Delera said.
Delera said more people are opting for shopping second-hand for both financial and sustainability reasons.
Canada Headlines
