Mooseheads steal two points, Jordan Dumais sets another franchise record

Halifax Mooseheads centre Jake Todd checks Bathurst Titan forward Louis-Francois Belanger along the boards during the first period of QMJHL action in Halifax on Wednesday. - Ryan Taplin Mathieu Cataford converted the deciding shootout attempt in the fourth round to complete the comeback. It was the Mooseheads' second straight win over the Titan and their third in a row.

Truth be told, the Mooseheads really had no business getting any points in the game but Cataford, Markus Vidicek, Jack Martin and Jake Furlong all found the net in the final 13 minutes to steal the game. They are now 11-4-1-0. Lou Levesque added two more assists to his totals and he now leads the QMJHL in rookie scoring with 16 points in 16 games.Igor Mburanumwe, Donovan Arsenault, Colby Huggan and Joseph Henneberry were the Titan scorers.

Rousseau was named the CHL goalie of the month for October. He had a 9-1 record and posted a 1.80 goals against average and .942 save percentage. From an individual standpoint, Jordan Dumais broke another significant Mooseheads record. The 19-year-old winger finished the night with two assists to pass Brandon Benedict on the franchise's all-time list.Dumais now has 185 assists in 178 games. Benedict had 184 assists in 343 games. Dumais is now only nine points from catching Benedict for that all-time record (303 points) as well.Forwards Logan Crosby (injury) and Liam Kilfoil (world under-17 tournament) did not play for Halifax. ...

Bathurst Titan goalie Antoine Keller makes a save on Halifax Mooseheads winger Reece Peitzsche during the second period of QMJHL action in Halifax on Wednesday. - Ryan Taplin

