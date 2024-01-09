Two Montreal teens rescue couple in dramatic water rescue in Barbados. Emma Bassermann and Zoe Meklensek-Ireland, both competitive swimmers, noticed a couple struggling to swim and quickly came to their aid. The heroic rescue was captured on video.





GlobalNational » / 🏆 81. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three Teens Killed in Car Crash in MarshfieldFriends and family are mourning the deaths of Laura Vanderweerd, Isaiah Makuza, and Elijah Stewart, who were involved in a fatal car crash in Marshfield. Micah Stewart, who was also in the car, is in the hospital with serious injuries. Elijah and Isaiah were described as exceptional kids with big hearts.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Two Teens Killed in Single-Vehicle CrashTwo teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Canada. The RCMP responded to the scene and found the wreckage of the vehicle. The names of the victims have not been released, but they were confirmed to be good friends. The incident has deeply affected the community and the school they attended. The police believe that road conditions and alcohol were not factors in the crash. The tragedy could have been prevented if seatbelts were used.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Two Teens Die After Falling Through Ice on Rideau RiverTwo teenagers have tragically died after falling through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end. Emergency crews responded to the incident and were able to rescue two youths, while the bodies of the other two were recovered after a challenging rescue mission. The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Riley Cotter and another teenager who had been missing since last night. The Ottawa Police Service extends their condolences to the affected families and friends.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Support Growing for Families of Teens Killed in Rollover CrashSupport is growing for the families of two Didsbury, Alta., teens who died in a rollover crash on Wednesday. Reid Holuk, 16, and Lila Morrison, 14, have now been identified as the victims in a Wednesday evening crash north of Crossfield, Alta.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Line-Dancing Night at a Queer-Friendly Sports Bar in MontrealA queer-friendly sports bar in Montreal introduces a line-dancing night called Spurs, attracting a diverse crowd of patrons ready to dance the night away.

Source: ElleCanada - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Montreal Teen Dies of Drug OverdoseA memorial service was held for a 15-year-old Montrealer who died of a drug overdose. The teen's family is devastated and hoping to raise awareness. Mathis Boivin died in his sleep after taking a stronger opioid than fentanyl.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »