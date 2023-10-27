Montreal, Quebec lawmakers divided over transit funding

City leaders are calling on the Quebec government to absorb 75 per cent of the projected deficits of $532 million next year.

The province is intending to cover a fraction of the amount, between 20 and 25 per cent, arguing that setting transit budgets is not its responsibility.Story continues below advertisementGuilbault says the government has also invested record amounts of money in transit development projects, such as the extension of the STM’s metro blue line to Anjou.”You cannot think that the government has the money to pay for 75 per cent of deficits on which we have absolutely no control.

Guilbault says the province doesn’t have any input on the operating budgets of the transit agencies and it’s not up to the government to decide how transit operators should save money.Concerns are growing that some cuts to service are imminent if the government doesn’t absorb more of the transit deficits.”There is no way, no one wants to cut into services. No one should be wanting that. It’s not an option,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told Global News. headtopics.com

