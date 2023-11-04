Montreal Looks to Extend Winning Streak Against Hamilton in Playoffs

Montreal won all three regular-season games against Hamilton this year and is looking to make it a fourth in the playoffs in front of a home crowd at Molson Stadium. It's the third consecutive year that these two teams are facing off at this stage of the playoffs. Montreal won at home last year. Matthew Shiltz starts under centre for the Ticats while two-time outstanding player Bo Levi Mitchell backs up, but both players will see action in Hamilton's two-quarterback system.

Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo gets the start for Montreal. The winner takes on the defending Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts in the East final next week. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023. The Canadian Pres

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCİTİZEN: Montreal Looks to Extend Winning Streak Against Hamilton in PlayoffsMontreal is aiming to win their fourth consecutive game against Hamilton in the playoffs, following their three regular-season victories. The game will be held at Molson Stadium in front of a home crowd. The winner will face the Toronto Argonauts in the East final.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Familiar foes Alouettes, Ticats ready for ‘cat-and-mouse’ game in East semi-finalMontreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats meet for fourth time this season in East Division semi

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Familiar foes Alouettes, Ticats ready for 'cat-and-mouse' game in East semifinalMONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats should know each other inside and out by now.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Familiar foes Alouettes, Ticats ready for 'cat-and-mouse' game in East semifinalMONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats should know each other inside and out by now.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Familiar foes Alouettes, Ticats ready for 'cat-and-mouse' game in East semifinalMONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats should know each other inside and out by now.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: 'He's the reason I'm here': Fajardo credits HC Maas for ending up in MontrealCanada's Sports Leader

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »