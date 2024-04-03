Montreal Canadiens defeat Florida Panthers 5-3

Captain Nick Suzuki scored twice as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Cole Caufield, Jake Evans and Joel Armia also scored while Alex Newhook had two assists for Montreal (29-33-12), which won its fourth in five games. Sam Montembeault stopped 37 shots. Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell — with a goal and an assist — replied for Florida (47-24-5), which lost to Montreal for the first time in four meetings this season.

Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves. The playoff-bound Panthers have struggled with losses in eight of their last 10 games, including a 6-4 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. They entered Tuesday night trailing the Boston Bruins by two points for first place in the Atlantic Division. Florida was missing top forwards Matthew Tkachuk (illness) and Carter Verhaeghe (upper body

